Christiansburg looks to fill dozens of jobs this summer

The town held its first drive-thru job fair to help fill open positions
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is looking to fill dozens of job positions.

The town held its first drive-thru job fair to help fill the open positions.

The Aquatic Center, Public Works, and the Police Department were on site to help folks looking to apply.

In case you missed the first drive-thru event, recruiters will be at the Christiansburg Farmers’ Market Thursday, May 26 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

You can also apply for more positions online at christiansburg.org/jobs.

