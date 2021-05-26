City Council appoints new Lynchburg City Manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg City Council appointed Wynter Benda its new City Manager.

“This vote is the culmination of an extensive nationwide search,” added MaryJane Dolan, Mayor of Lynchburg. “We can confidently say that Fahrenheit Advisors’ Managing Director, Sheila Hill-Christian and team did a thorough job in recruiting and vetting the many candidates. Wynter rose to the top because of his wealth of knowledge, years of public service experience and his zest for service.”

Benda is expected to begin his position on August 4, 2021 and currently serves as the Chief Deputy City Manager for Norfolk.

