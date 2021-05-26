EARLY YEARS: Hope for parents who have children with severe peanut allergies

(WDBJ) - 5-year-old Addie is showing her followers how to whip up gluten- and dairy-free waffles.

Her YouTube channel is called Addie’s Allergy Adventures.

“First, one-fourth cup of sugar. Two cups of gluten-free flour,” Addie instructs her followers.

Addie’s mom, Robyn Lao, first discovered her daughter was suffering from a severe peanut allergy when she was only a few months old.

“I was nursing her, and essentially her face turned bright red and not wanting to feed and developed a rash, and that’s when we figured out something was wrong,” says Lao.

Tests showed Addie had multiple food allergies, including allergies to gluten, dairy and sesame.

Symptoms of severe peanut allergies range from a runny nose and cough, to rash, difficulty breathing, vomiting and even anaphylactic shock.

Allergist Dr. Mark Grijinszstein is Addie’s physician.

He says the old rule of waiting to introduce certain foods to babies is no longer a good idea.

“So, you would want to get peanut and even all the high-risk foods in before age one, usually peanut we’re targeting around six months of age,” said Dr. Grijinszstein.

For Addie, Dr.Grijinszstein recommended the first-ever FDA-approved oral immunotherapy for peanut allergies, or OIT. OIT is a medical therapy that aims to desensitize the person, by gradually introducing increasing amounts of the allergenic protein of the problem food.

PALFORZIA has made a big difference in Addie’s life. Now she can tolerate the equivalent of up to one peanut kernel.

Her mom is thankful Addie has a handle on her food allergies, since she’s about to start kindergarten.

“For this one, knowing that we could potentially do something to minimize the risk of severe reaction was really important to our family. Especially considering going to school soon and all the regular kid activities we wanted her to participate in,” says Lao.

Addie is aware of the foods she can and can’t have.

“She’s really resilient about it ... she basically packs her own treats when she goes to birthday parties,” says Lao.

And Addie shares her own allergy “adventures” to let other young food allergy sufferers know that life can still be very sweet.

