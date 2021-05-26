Advertisement

EARLY YEARS: Hope for parents who have children with severe peanut allergies

After getting new FDA-approved treatment, 5-year-old girl helps other young allergy sufferers with her own YouTube channel
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - 5-year-old Addie is showing her followers how to whip up gluten- and dairy-free waffles.

Her YouTube channel is called Addie’s Allergy Adventures.

“First, one-fourth cup of sugar. Two cups of gluten-free flour,” Addie instructs her followers.

Addie’s mom, Robyn Lao, first discovered her daughter was suffering from a severe peanut allergy when she was only a few months old.

“I was nursing her, and essentially her face turned bright red and not wanting to feed and developed a rash, and that’s when we figured out something was wrong,” says Lao.

Tests showed Addie had multiple food allergies, including allergies to gluten, dairy and sesame.

Symptoms of severe peanut allergies range from a runny nose and cough, to rash, difficulty breathing, vomiting and even anaphylactic shock.

Allergist Dr. Mark Grijinszstein is Addie’s physician.

He says the old rule of waiting to introduce certain foods to babies is no longer a good idea.

“So, you would want to get peanut and even all the high-risk foods in before age one, usually peanut we’re targeting around six months of age,” said Dr. Grijinszstein.

For Addie, Dr.Grijinszstein recommended the first-ever FDA-approved oral immunotherapy for peanut allergies, or OIT. OIT is a medical therapy that aims to desensitize the person, by gradually introducing increasing amounts of the allergenic protein of the problem food.

PALFORZIA has made a big difference in Addie’s life. Now she can tolerate the equivalent of up to one peanut kernel.

Her mom is thankful Addie has a handle on her food allergies, since she’s about to start kindergarten.

“For this one, knowing that we could potentially do something to minimize the risk of severe reaction was really important to our family. Especially considering going to school soon and all the regular kid activities we wanted her to participate in,” says Lao.

Addie is aware of the foods she can and can’t have.

“She’s really resilient about it ... she basically packs her own treats when she goes to birthday parties,” says Lao.

And Addie shares her own allergy “adventures” to let other young food allergy sufferers know that life can still be very sweet.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
Megan Paris
Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident
Wythe Co. officials recover body from Rural Retreat Lake
Homeplace Restaurant closes for good

Latest News

The Bedford Police Department
Bedford police salaries get boost in approved budget
Benda at Tuesday's city council meeting.
New Lynchburg city manager talks excitement on coming to the Hill City
RESET Team canvasses neighborhoods near Williamson Rd. following shooting.
RESET Team connects NW Roanoke community with resources in wake of shooting
Jennifer Carroll Foy promises a progressive agenda as Virginia Governor.
Jennifer Carroll Foy promises progressive agenda as Governor
Virginia Tech Baseball-ACC Tournament
Virginia Tech Baseball-ACC Tournament