Hometown buys old bank building to create much-needed library

FORT CHISWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Fort Chiswell is one step closer to having its first-ever community library. On Tuesday, the nonprofit supporting the cause held a celebration after it helped to purchase the building earlier this month.

Right now, people must travel to Wytheville or Pulaski for library services, but this will eliminate those drive times and increase access to the internet.

It has taken an entire community effort to be able to raise the funds to purchase the old First Community Bank building on Fort Chiswell Road.

“We’re kind of in the toddler stage right now,” Tony Stroupe from the nonprofit said. “We still need somebody to give us a little hand and help us out. We want this to be here for a long time, we want this to be here for generations.”

The nonprofit, Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library, took on the task to bring a library to town.

“Libraries are becoming really centers of the community so we’re really looking forward to this location being open and just getting everyone together,” Director of the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library Mary Thomas said. “I’m hoping there is something here for everyone in the community that they find this is the first place they think of.”

The Wythe-Grayson Regional Library System plans to add this community grassroots one to the other five it supports, to give access to more resrouces.

With Fort Chiswell High School right across the street, and having a location in a businer part of town, organizers plan to help expand internet to this part of Wythe County through the library.

“If this would have been in place for this last year, look what we could have done for the school children if we had internet here,” Stroupe said. “There’s a lot of people this end of the county that do not have internet.”

The library will be named after former board of supervisors chairman Joe Hale. He said he is humbled for having it named after him and that increasing connectivity to the internet is crucial for the community.

“I know what it can do and what it can mean for families and young people trying to get ahead in life,” Hale said.

There are plans to create a local history archive in the old bank vault as a resource for everyone to use. Eventually, the organizers would like to expand the building for more space.

“This we feel is a worthy project for the community,” Stroupe said. “We just need any help anyone can give us.”

The friends of the Fort Chiswell Library are hopeful to open the building later this fall, but it’s going to take thousands of more dollars to get there. So far the nonprofit says it has raised over $100,000 for the project.

If you are interested in contributing to the library, you can do so by sending a check to:

Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library

P.O. Box 328

Max Meadows, VA 24360

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.