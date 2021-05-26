Jennifer Carroll Foy promises progressive agenda as Governor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jennifer Carroll Foy brings high energy to her campaign for governor.

“I am Jennifer Carroll Foy, and I am running for Governor here in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” she told a crowd of enthusiastic supporters recently in Roanoke.

And as she explained to the audience at Sweet Donkey Coffee House, she brings a wide-ranging progressive agenda that includes opposition to natural gas pipelines, a ban on corporate political contributions and a continuing focus on criminal justice reform.

“So if we want something different, we have to do something different,” Carroll Foy said. “And we have to vote that difference into office.”

“If a girl from Petersburg can work her way through VMI to become a delegate who expands Medicaid, and bring reforms to our justice system, anything is possible,” the candidate said in a campaign advertisement.

What sets her apart from the other Democrats running for Governor, Carroll Foy said, is her life experience, and her connection with communities that others have left behind, including urban and rural areas.

“I know what it’s like for so many Virginia families out there,” Carroll Foy said. “And I am able to look through that lens and that lived experience to make real systemic change.”

And Carroll Foy rejects the suggestion that former Governor Terry McAuliffe has locked up the Democratic nomination.

“There’s too much at risk. It’s an all-hands on deck moment,” Carroll Foy said. “This race has not been decided. We have the momentum, the message, the mobilization and the people on our side.”

We’ll talk with McAuliffe Thursday, and hear what he had to say during a recent campaign swing in Tidewater.

