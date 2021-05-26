Man indicted for homicide and arson in death of woman in Marion

MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been indicted for homicide, abduction, arson, and cruelty to animals after the killing of a Marion woman.

Jason Whitaker, 38 of Marion, was indicted by a Smyth County grand jury in the death of Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer in March.

Greer was found dead following a house fire March 18 in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street; dispatch had originally received a call of shots fired, in addition to the fire. Police named Whitaker a person of interest and he was arrested in Surry County, North Carolina.

The indictments follow investigation by the Marion Police Department, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.