Man indicted for homicide and arson in death of woman in Marion

Jason Whittaker mugshot(US Marshals Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been indicted for homicide, abduction, arson, and cruelty to animals after the killing of a Marion woman.

Jason Whitaker, 38 of Marion, was indicted by a Smyth County grand jury in the death of Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer in March.

Greer was found dead following a house fire March 18 in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street; dispatch had originally received a call of shots fired, in addition to the fire. Police named Whitaker a person of interest and he was arrested in Surry County, North Carolina.

The indictments follow investigation by the Marion Police Department, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

