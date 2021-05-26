Meet the State Patrol troopers working to keep commercial vehicles safe on highways

WYTHE COUNTY/BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a small specialized unit of state troopers in Virginia who check the safety and equipment of all commercial vehicles.

They’re part of the Motor Carrier Safety Unit.

“The primary unit that’s responsible for monitoring the safety and equipment of all commercial vehicles,” said Sgt. Steve Lowe, an area supervisor in the Virginia State Patrol Motor Carrier Unit.

Every year, about 65 specially-trained troopers are responsible for inspecting nearly 36,000 commercial vehicles statewide.

“It’s a very dirty and a very serious process that we go through out here to make sure that these trucks are operating safely,” said Sgt. Lowe.

The team inspects trucks using a 37-step inspection process.

“This 37-step process is nationally accepted, so no matter where they’re at in the nation--- the 37 steps are the same,” said Jeremy Melvin, a Senior Trooper in the Virginia State Patrol Motor Carrier Unit.

“All of us in our daily lives are traveling and interacting with those large vehicles and commercial vehicles on the highway. So it’s absolutely critical that we monitor and try to make them vehicles as safe as possible while they’re operating on the highway,” said Sgt. Lowe.

Senior trooper Jerry L. Dixon has been with the state patrol for 20 years and says they look at everything--- even what people don’t see.

“But upon inspection of the paperwork ---as we do, we can determine if it’s hazardous material on board, which the general public does not know,” said Jerry L. Dixon, a Senior Trooper who is also part of the Virginia State Patrol Motor Carrier Unit.

One of the most important parts of the inspection is when troopers go underneath the vehicle. They check for things like brakes, suspension--- some of the most critical parts of making sure the trucks are safe to operate.

“Very often, in fact, crashes are due to driver fatigue, and we’re able to look back at the driver’s driving history over several days to see what condition that driver was in at the time that they were involved in the crash,” said Sgt. Lowe.

“Now not only are we-- it’s their job to get out and document the bad things that are wrong, we also document the good things,” said Melvin.

From May 4-6, 2021, the commercial motor vehicle safety unit conducted an operation called the Southwest Virginia Blitz. The operation resulted in the inspection of 341 commercial vehicles, to include 68 hazardous materials inspections. Those inspections resulted in a total of 603 equipment and driver violations being cited, 49 commercial vehicles being placed out of service and 19 drivers being placed out of service.

The MCSU Troopers concentrated their enforcement and inspection efforts on Route 11, Route 220 Alternate, Route 460, and Interstates 77 and 81 in the counties of Buchanan, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Montgomery, Roanoke, Bedford, Botetourt and Rockbridge, and the cities of Roanoke and Salem.

