New Lynchburg city manager talks excitement on coming to the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After months of a nationwide search, Lynchburg has a new city manager.

Wynter Benda was appointed to the position at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

He says he’s ready to be part of the Hill City’s growing culture.

“It’s just, in my opinion, one of those places within the commonwealth that’s going places, and so I wanted to be a part of it and do what I can to help out any way I can,” said Benda.

Benda comes from Norfolk, where he currently serves as chief deputy city manager.

He says his arrival here will first be filled with listening to understand the city’s priorities.

“I’m gonna, again, listen as closely as I can, understand where they’re headed, what their priorities are... before I present any kind of plans of my own to city council,” said Benda.

Prior to Benda’s appointment, former Warren County administrator Douglas Stanley was selected for the position last August.

He resigned before his start date over at least one inappropriate email he sent during his tenure there.

Benda says he can’t speak to that previous development, but is satisfied with where he is now.

“As to what happened before, can’t speak to it, but I can tell you this process was one that gave me a chance to know them and they to know me,” said Benda.

Benda will assume his position in August.

