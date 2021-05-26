Advertisement

North Carolina man charged after two motorcycle riders shot, killed on highway

Martin Cox Jr. mugshot
Martin Cox Jr. mugshot(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a double homicide and shooting.

Officials say two motorcyclists were shot and killed, while a third rider was wounded in a shooting on U.S. Highway 29 bypass near N.C. Highway 14 Monday afternoon.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky announced it had arrested Martin Cox Jr., of Guilford County, in connection to the shooting.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said investigators believe the victims were targeted by the suspect, but he provided no additional details.

Cox Jr. Faces two counts of first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
Megan Paris
Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident
Wythe Co. officials recover body from Rural Retreat Lake
Homeplace Restaurant closes for good

Latest News

The Bedford Police Department
Bedford police salaries get boost in approved budget
Benda at Tuesday's city council meeting.
New Lynchburg city manager talks excitement on coming to the Hill City
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Employee shoots, kills 8 at California rail yard, police say
RESET Team canvasses neighborhoods near Williamson Rd. following shooting.
RESET Team connects NW Roanoke community with resources in wake of shooting
Jennifer Carroll Foy promises a progressive agenda as Virginia Governor.
Jennifer Carroll Foy promises progressive agenda as Governor