North Carolina man charged after two motorcycle riders shot, killed on highway

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a double homicide and shooting.

Officials say two motorcyclists were shot and killed, while a third rider was wounded in a shooting on U.S. Highway 29 bypass near N.C. Highway 14 Monday afternoon.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky announced it had arrested Martin Cox Jr., of Guilford County, in connection to the shooting.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said investigators believe the victims were targeted by the suspect, but he provided no additional details.

Cox Jr. Faces two counts of first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

