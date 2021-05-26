Roanoke gun violence team hopes to make a big impact with small grants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night, Roanoke’s gun violence commission held its latest meeting. The goal this time: hand out $65,000 in mircro-grants to community organizations aiming to curb gun violence.

The meeting comes after a week of shootings in the Star City. One man was hospitalized just twelve hours before the meeting started, after being shot near Hunt Avenue NW. Two others arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after another shooting on Williamson Road Sunday.

Over the course of two hours Tuesday, the commission sorted through 23 applications for the grant fund. The list included familiar names like TAP and Carilion, as well as brand new start ups. Grant requests ranged from around $3,000 to $7,000, with applications saying they plan to use the money for everything from community art events to trauma counseling.

“I don’t think we were thinking we would get this many applications and for this much money,” said commission member Stacey Sheppard.

The commission had no set metric for determining which groups got funding, or how much. Instead, members spend much of the meeting debating the best way to determine winners.

“We’re learning as we go,” said Joe Cobb, who serves on both the commission and city council.

The commission did eventually select winners for the grant, but asked that names be withheld until those winners are informed directly. The names are expected to be released to the public around 11 am Wednesday.

Groups receiving the money will have to spend it no later than August 31.

