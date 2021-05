ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rock band HINDER is scheduled to play the Berglund Center in Roanoke August 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 28.

The band from Oklahoma City was formed in 2001 and has released six studio albums, with rock radio hits including “Lips of an Angel,” “Get Stoned” and “Better than Me.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.