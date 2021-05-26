Advertisement

RU breaks ground on Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity building

The center will soon replace McGuffey and Porterfield Halls.
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University broke ground Tuesday on a multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art blended learning building.

The Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity will soon replace McGuffey and Porterfield Halls. They previously served as areas for visual and performing arts and health science coursework.

Once it is complete, the new 178,000 square foot, four-story building will become the home of the Waldron College of Health and Human Services and the Artis College of Science and Technology.

“This is a significant and exciting day for Radford University and the Highlander Family and our board is grateful for you enabling this moment and this celebration,” Mark Lawrence from the Radford University Board of Visitors said.

The university got a boost of $101 million from the state to pull off the project. Demolition of the old buildings begins soon. Construction is expected to be complete in late 2023.

