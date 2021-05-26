Strong storms possible this afternoon
Isolated showers and storms remain possible the next few days
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Daily chance of afternoon storms
- More 90s possible by Wednesday
- Cooler, unsettled Memorial Day weekend
SUPERMOON & LUNAR ECLIPSE
If you’re an early riser, you’ll want to check out the full Supermoon early Wednesday morning. The special treat is that we will also be able to see a small portion of the Lunar Eclipse. For parts of the country, it will be a Total Eclipse. Locally, most of it will occur after sunrise, so we’ll only see a small bite out of the moon as it passes into the Earth’s shadow. It may even have a slight reddish tint if you’re observing closely through binoculars or telescope.
While skies should clear some, we may have enough cloudiness to block the event. You’ll also need to have a good view of the western horizon since it takes place just before moonset.
WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY
High pressure builds back in for Wednesday which may offer the hottest day of the stretch so far. In fact, records may be challenged as forecasted highs reach the low/mid 90s for some areas. We do have a chance for a few thunderstorms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon. Main threat from any storms would be heavy rainfall, strong damaging wind gusts and even some pockets of hail. Remain weather aware this afternoon.
WEDNESDAY RECORDS TO BEAT: Lynchburg: 93° / 1933, Danville: 95° / 1916, Roanoke: 94° / 1933
We still can’t rule out storm chances Wednesday and Thursday with isolated pop-up storms both days. Any stronger storms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts thanks to the instability.
FRIDAY - SATURDAY
We’ll finally get a decent chance of a soaking rain by Friday as a low pressure system moves east into our region. This will be followed by cooler weather (60s & 70s) for Memorial Day weekend. We’ll have a better idea on timing and placement of rainfall, but the wettest timeframe appears to be late Friday into early Saturday. Based on model trends, everyone should get rain with this setup.
Sunday and Memorial Day (Monday) are trending a bit drier and cooler with highs in the 70s.
SUNDAY - MONDAY
High pressure will filter in behind the front Sunday and Monday allowing for more settled weather, but much cooler temperatures for the rest of the holiday weekend. Afternoon highs will likely be in the 70s for many areas and 60s in the mountains. Shower chances should also be much lower for Sunday and Monday.
