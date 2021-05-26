UVA Beats Virginia Tech in ACC Baseball Tournament

Charlotte, NC (WDBJ) -The Virginia baseball team opened up the ACC Tournament with a win, as the Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech 3-2 in their first game of Pool Play on Tuesday in Charlotte, NC.

UVA took the lead in the 2nd inning, as a sac fly by Jake Gelof scored Logan Michaels.

Kyle Teel added to the lead with a 2-run home run in the third.

The Hokies got on the board with a 2-run homer by Tanner Schobel in the 6th, but that’s all they could get.

Five Virginia pitchers combined to hold Tech to six hits.

Zach Messinger got the start on the mound, and went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

Brandon Neeck, Blake Bales, Andrew Abbott, and Kyle Whitten each contributed an inning from the bullpen, with Whitten earning the save in the 9th.

“Those guys have been doing it for us all year,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “Knowing that we were going to potentially use three to five guys out of the pen, when Mess got us off to a good start, it was really kind of match-up. It was really well played, and those guys executed.”

Messinger adds, “We’ve had a lot of quality started this year by our weekend guys, by our midweek guys, and then our staff comes in and does the job. We didn’t give up any runs today, as a bullpen, which is huge. It’s kind of been our calling card all year. And it just so happens that our guys are going to get two days off, and we’re gonna go on Friday, and we’re going to be ready.”

Kyle Teel was the only player to record multiple hits for the ‘Hoos, who were held to just five hits as a team.

Virginia (28-22) will be back in action on Friday at 11 AM against top-seed Notre Dame.

The winner of that game will advance to the ACC Semifinals.

