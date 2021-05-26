Advertisement

VEC reaches settlement around insurance unemployment claims connected to COVID-19

This number is an all-time high and more than 10 times the previous year’s tally.
Associated Press
Associated Press(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The Virginia Employment Commission announced a settlement Tuesday surrounding the 1.6 million claims of unemployment insurance claims connected to COVID-19 harships.

This number is an all-time high and more than 10 times the previous year’s tally.

“VEC employees have accomplished extraordinary work over the past year to serve workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ranking 6th in the nation for the timely processing of payments to those who are eligible. This settlement is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to speed up the processing of claims in adjudication, which represent just 4% of all claims. In addition to hiring hundreds of staff and contractors, the VEC has also recently hired a private sector partner with 300 additional staff to expand adjudication.”

Click here for more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
Megan Paris
Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident
Homeplace Restaurant closes for good
Police scene on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke.
No one arrested in shooting of man in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Two men suffered injures in shooting by GoMart gas station Sunday night. Another man was...
Roanoke gun violence team hopes to make a big impact with small grants
Right now, people must travel to Wytheville or Pulaski for library services.
Hometown buys old bank building to create much-needed library
The center will soon replace McGuffey and Porterfield Halls.
RU breaks ground on Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity building
Helping Workers Latest
Helping Workers Latest
Greenway Vinton May 2021
Greenway For Vinton