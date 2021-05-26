Virginia’s number of new daily COVID cases decreases Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 674,082 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, May 26, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 323 from the 673,759 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than the 654 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 7,979,477 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from the 7,938,377 doses reported Tuesday. 53.6% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 43% fully-vaccinated. 66.2% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 54.1% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,380,543 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 2.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 2.8% reported Sunday through Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there were 11,143 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,137 Tuesday.

Sixty-nine people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday in the near southwest region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities. Twenty-six patients were in the ICU, and eight were on a ventilator. Another 21 people were hospitalized and under investigation awaiting results.

527 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 520 reported Tuesday. 55,922 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.