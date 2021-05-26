Wythe Co. officials recover body from Rural Retreat Lake

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - A body was recovered Tuesday night, hours after crews responded to the Rural Retreat Lake boat ramp for a possible drowning.

Rural Retreat rescue and fire crews responded to the area around 7:16 p.m. Shortly after, Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue of Virginia arrived with their sonar-equipped boat to scan the lake.

The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department said the body was recovered a few hours later by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Virginia DWR.

