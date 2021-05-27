7@four: Museums holding hunt for history

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This summer, 16 southwest Virginia-area history museums are partnering to offer an educational experience for families, and it’s designed for fun!

The museums are celebrating the 350th anniversary of the first European explorers to reach the Roanoke Valley, with a scavenger hunt to encourage people to discover more about our region’s history. The majority of these museums offer free admission, or free admission for kids participating in the program. For every five museums a family visits, they will be entered into a prize drawing.

This program will run from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Each museum tells its own unique and fascinating story; in addition, each site has selected a special scavenger hunt challenge question. Visitors are encouraged to pick up a History Passport at any participating museum or download a copy at the History Hunt SW VA Facebook page, facebook.com/HistoryHuntSWVA. The History Passport includes all the scavenger hunt questions, plus information about each participating museum.

The sixteen participating history museums stretch from Bedford to Wytheville:

• Bedford: Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library (bedfordvamuseum.org/), and National D-Day Memorial (dday.org/).

• Fincastle: Botetourt County Historical Society & Museum (bothistsoc.wordpress.com/).

• Roanoke Valley: O. Winston Link & History Museum of Western Virginia (roanokehistory.org/), Salem Museum (salemmuseum.org/), and Virginia Museum of Transportation (vmt.org/).

• New River Valley: Alexander Black House & Cultural Center and St. Luke & Odd Fellows Hall (blacksburgmuseum.org/), Glencoe Mansion Museum & Gallery (glencoemuseum.org/), Historic Smithfield (historicsmithfield.org/), Montgomery Museum of Art & History (montgomerymuseum.org), Ratcliffe Museum of Transportation (theratcliffemuseum.com/, and Wilderness Road Regional Museum (wildernessroadregionalmuseum.com/) .

• Wytheville: Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum (edithbollingwilson.org/), Haller-Gibboney Rock House Museum and Thomas J. Boyd Museum (museums.wytheville.org/).

