Botetourt County announces return of fall sports

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Good news for parents--Botetourt County Parks and Recreation is offering sports this fall season!

They will have tackle football, flag football, cheer and soccer. This comes after Parks and Rec canceled fall sports last year due to the pandemic. Youth in the Botetourt County school district can take part. Registration will be opening up in just a few weeks.

“Sports are such a valuable asset to children; it’s not just learning the sport, it’s team building and character building. Sports teaches kids a lot of life lessons. Sports is just the avenue at which we teach those, so I think the community as a whole is really excited to get everybody back on the field,” Mandy Adkins, Director of Parks and Recreation for Botetourt County, said.

Parks and Rec plans to post registration details on their Facebook page and website in the next one or two weeks.

