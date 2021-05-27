Advertisement

Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month

The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort...
The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June.(Celebrity Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) - Cruising is coming back to the U.S.

The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June.

The Royal Caribbean Group-owned company’s inaugural post-pandemic journey departs June 26.

It’s not yet known what the ports of call will be.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires all cruise lines to complete “trial” cruises that replicate real-world cruising conditions, or ensure 95% of the passengers and crew are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Celebrity has opted to require proof of vaccination for all crew members and passengers over 16 years old.

Norwegian Cruise lines threatened to pull out of Florida earlier this month due to Florida’s law that forbids businesses from requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination.

A federal judge ordered CDC and Florida state officials to try to resolve that matter in mediation earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia COVID restrictions end Friday
Wythe Co. officials recover body from Rural Retreat Lake
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
John Warner dies; former GOP senator was military expert
Widespread rain chances arrive in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Active weather pattern continues

Latest News

In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP poised to block bipartisan probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Disgruntled worker who killed 9 in Calif. appeared to target victims
The names of the nine victims in the San Jose mass shooting have been released.
Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic
FILE - Monet Carter-Mixon, center, the sister of Manuel Ellis, speaks at a press conference in...
Murder charges filed against officers in Black man’s death
Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe says he has a record of success, a bold vision and the...
McAuliffe running on record, as he seeks second term as Governor