Eboni Harrington wins Roanoke City District Teacher of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools has announced the District’s Teacher of the Year--Eboni Harrington.

“The word is overwhelming, I am grateful, I am very humble to be able to operate in this capacity, but it is a bit overwhelming because when you’re operating your passion and it’s fulfilling your purpose, you don’t necessarily think all these things are coming,” Harrington said.

She grew up in Roanoke and is now a 7th grade math teacher in her hometown.

“To be able to relate to [the students], to empower them to inspire them in different ways outside of what’s given to me as far as the curriculum at the beginning of the year, I think that’s what really made a difference and set me aside,” she said.

Harrington, a teacher at Lucy Addison Middle School, first found out she was her school’s Teacher of the Year, but she was given an even greater title shortly after.

“Ms. Innis grabbed my hand and was like, you know, you did it, and I’m just so proud of you, you have really made history, you are the second African American to receive this honor and the first African American female to be acknowledged as District Teacher of the Year. That moment was like, ahh!”

Harrington is now entered in the nomination pool for Regional Teacher of the Year, and if she wins that, she’ll have a chance at State Teacher of the Year.

“The honor and the privilege to operate in the capacity as the School Teacher and the District Teacher of the Year is more than enough, anything beyond this would be a bonus,” she said.

James Hyatt was crowned the 2nd Place Finalist. He is an English Language Learners Teacher at Fishwick Middle School. The 3rd Place Finalist is Joy Pohlman, a Digital Applications and Web Design teacher for the Roanoke Technical Education Center.

