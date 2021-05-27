Fewer COVID hospitalizations in VA Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 674,439 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 27, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 357 from the 674,082 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 323 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,020,944 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from the 7,979,477 doses reported Wednesday. 53.8% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 43.2% fully-vaccinated. 66.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 54.4% are fully vaccinated.

7,391,804 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 2.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 2.7% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there were 11,152 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,143 Wednesday.

514 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 527 reported Wednesday. 55,946 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

