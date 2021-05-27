Bond denied for accused kidnapper of toddler

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The woman accused of abducting a Giles County toddler from a church was denied bond in court Thursday. The judge said he denied bond because he couldn’t guarantee the public’s safety if Nancy Fridley were free.

The Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney says Fridley had intentions to steal other children and scoped out her plan in March and April.

Investigators say there is video evidence of her visiting another church before the day of the crime, and said she had gone from church to church, using different names. The Commonwealth’s Attorney says Fridley bought sippy cups, children’s clothing and beds before the abduction.

Fridley is accused of misleading police through false tips during the kidnapping.

While the crime was in Giles County, Thursday’s hearing with in Montgomery County because the presiding judge in Giles recused herself. The next hearing is scheduled to be back in Giles County. Fridley will also undergo a competency hearing.

