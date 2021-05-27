Teen taken to Roanoke hospital with gunshot wound

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenager was hospitalized in Roanoke Thursday morning with what police said appeared to be a serious gunshot wound.

The Roanoke Police Department was notified around 12:40 a.m. of the person in the 4800 block of Rutgers Street NW. Officers found the boy and he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for Treatment.

The department said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text police at 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s sent properly.

