Advertisement

Teen taken to Roanoke hospital with gunshot wound

(Source: Gray TV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenager was hospitalized in Roanoke Thursday morning with what police said appeared to be a serious gunshot wound.

The Roanoke Police Department was notified around 12:40 a.m. of the person in the 4800 block of Rutgers Street NW. Officers found the boy and he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for Treatment.

The department said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text police at 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s sent properly.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia COVID restrictions end Friday
Wythe Co. officials recover body from Rural Retreat Lake
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
John Warner dies; former GOP senator was military expert
Widespread rain chances arrive in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Active weather pattern continues

Latest News

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe says he has a record of success, a bold vision and the...
McAuliffe running on record, as he seeks second term as Governor
Firefighter Proposes to Girlfriend
Firefighter Proposes to Girlfriend
Memorial Weekend Travel
Memorial Weekend Travel
Remembering Our Veterans
Remembering Our Veterans
Addressing the Opioid Crisis
Addressing the Opioid Crisis