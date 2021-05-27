Advertisement

Lynchburg pastors, police send simple message: enough is enough

One week after a shooting in Diamond Hill, a door-to-door plea for change
By Eric Miller
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Diamond Hill Wednesday, pastors and police made a door-to-door sales pitch. Their goal: get this neighborhood to buy in to change.

The event, an “ENOUGH” community walk, was organized by One Community, One Voice and comes just a week after the latest shooting in the Lynchburg neighborhood.

“Take your community back. This undesirable behavior? Do not allow it to have its way here,” said organizer and Pastor James Camm.

The best way to do that, according to Camm: Be willing to work together with everyone, including police.

“We’re here for them. We care. And we’re doing everything we can to prevent violent crime,” said Lynchburg Police Sgt. Gary Fink.

Fink, Camm and about a dozen others walked up and down Filmore Street for about an hour and a half Wednesday afternoon. Split into twos and threes, team members knocked on doors, talked to neighbors, and handed out fliers with information on who to contact when something bad happens.

“They don’t have to leave their name,” said Sgt. Fink, “but it gives us a place to start.”

Pastor Camm says walks like this have made a difference in the past. He’s hopeful he can repeat that success.

“When we see these violent crimes, we want to let them know that we’re concerned. And as well see all the pastors here and all the leaders in the city, lets them know there’s a true concern about them,” he said.

But neighbors in Diamond Hill remain deeply skeptical.

”You should’ve been out here for years with your community! That’s the problem. Your community don’t know you,” said Vashti Green-Martin, who lives on Filmore Street. “Why does it take for a shooting to happen for you to do that?”

Green’s concerns were echoed by multiple neighbors on Filmore. All also said they’re frustrated with police for not being more visible in the neighborhood, and not doing more to stop shootings like the one that happened Thursday night.

“So now, y’all come out here today, and expect the community to help? Well, where was the community help when they asked for it?” said Green.

