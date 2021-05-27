Martinsville and Henry County leaders vote to approve basic terms of reversion

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville and Henry County leaders voted to accept the current terms of reversion.

The Memorandum of Understanding was made public for the first time Wednesday night.

The document outlined how services would be consolidated, such as school properties and city offices.

Albert Harris Elementary, Martinsville Middle and Martinsville High School buildings would be given to the county. All positions with Martinsville Public Schools would be eliminated.

A more detailed agreement will now be formed.

“The two sides are going to draft a voluntary settlement agreement submitted to the commission on local government, and they will conduct public hearings and take input on the reversion and then report a report,” said George Lyles, Henry County attorney.

Reversion would also eliminate 80 city jobs.

However, city leaders stated that reversion would help both the city and county grow on a united front with the town of Martinsville being a part of Henry County.

