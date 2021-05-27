More than 500 Martinsville city employees will lose jobs to reversion

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 500 Martinsville city employees will lose their jobs as a result of the city becoming a town.

Henry County will take over the school system and constitutional offices, like the sheriff’s office and city jail. Positions in those services will be cut the day reversion goes into effect.

Henry County leaders are not certain how many city employees they could hire.

“There are a lot of decisions that have to be made, and I hope there have not been a lot of the promises made on the behalf of the city that they hope the county to follow through with, because that is not the case,” said Debra Buchanan, Vice-chair Henry County Board of Supervisors,.

Martinsville town reversion will be completed in 2022.

