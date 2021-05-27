Advertisement

Multiple milestones for new Roanoke firefighters

By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The members of Academy Class number 28 walked into the Berglund Performing Arts Center Thursday morning as recruits, and they walked out as firefighters and EMTs ready to serve the Roanoke Valley.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback called academy number 28 a unique class act.

“When they gave the axes to their instructors to show their complete appreciation for everything they did over the last 18 weeks, that was the highlight of that ceremony,” explained Chief Hoback.

The new first responders took their oath in an auditorium surrounded by proud parents, including Brendan Major’s father, an air force firefighter veteran.

“Best feeling in the world to see him follow in my footsteps as a young person; it’s a great job to have, couldn’t ask for a better job, or better children,” said William Major.

For some, the family affair now spans three generations.

Douglas Irvin Jr. pinned the badge on his son Jeremiah, who follows in the footsteps of his father, uncle, and grandfather, Douglas Irvin Sr.

“I always kind of knew growing up in the firehouse as a little kid running around the trucks and stuff that this was the right choice for me to do,” remarks Jeremiah Irvin.

“He’s been riding on fire trucks since he was born,” said Irvin Jr. “We know how hard he’s worked at the academy and to be able to pin that badge on his chest, the whole family is very proud of him.”

Another highlight of the day, a marriage proposal.

Tom Forkin became a fiance and a firefighter, after his girlfriend of three years said “YES!”, with his academy class standing behind him.

“I told myself if I got the job I would propose to her on graduation day, and so here we are,” said Forkin after he popped the question. “I went through so much with these guys and it was just an honor to celebrate a very important day today and now I can call them my brothers.”

