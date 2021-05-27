One person taken to hospital after being rescued from house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person trapped in a house fire Thursday morning was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the fire at 9:13 a.m. on Fairfield Avenue on the south side of town. Crews say the fire was extinguished “very quickly,” with the fire causing moderate damage to the home.

The fire is being investigated by the Danville Fire Marshals office to determine the cause.

