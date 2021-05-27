Advertisement

Murder charges filed in Virginia killing of married couple

Ronnie Marshall Photo
Ronnie Marshall Photo(Fairfax County Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDBJ/AP) — UPDATE: The Fairfax County Police Department has announced the arrests of Ronnie Marshall, 20, and D’Angelo Strand, 19.

They are charged with second-degree murder for the deaths of Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fairfax County Police are asking for help tracking a suspect in the killing of a husband and wife Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Kevin Davis says Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel were “viciously shot and killed up close at point-blank range.”

Police are looking for Ronnie Marshall. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

