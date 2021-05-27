Murder charges filed in Virginia killing of married couple

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDBJ/AP) — UPDATE: The Fairfax County Police Department has announced the arrests of Ronnie Marshall, 20, and D’Angelo Strand, 19.

They are charged with second-degree murder for the deaths of Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fairfax County Police are asking for help tracking a suspect in the killing of a husband and wife Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Kevin Davis says Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel were “viciously shot and killed up close at point-blank range.”

Police are looking for Ronnie Marshall. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.