Radford City Police launch ‘Ice Cream Patrol’

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Police handed out tasty treats on their first Ice Cream Patrol Wednesday night, looking to meet kids and their families around Rustic Village.

As part of Ice Cream Patrol, Nana’s Sweet Treats stays parked, as police officers mingle with the children.

“One of the ways that you build that trust is positive engagement before the crisis happens,” Chief Jeff Dodson said. “It all boils down to trust. You’ve gotta have the community’s trust to gain the public’s confidence and police legitimacy.”

Which is why they start early, finding different ways to connect, showing kids they’re people just like them.

Chris Quesenberry and his kids biked from their home to meet the officers.

“You can’t argue with free ice cream. We also like to get out and see the local officers as much as we can,” Quesenberry said. “I think it’s important to come out and see it for yourself, meet the folks for yourself and not take what you might hear on the news for granted and see what you see.”

Police said they want to meet the kids while they’re young.

“We want them to know that we’re here to help them, we’re here to serve,” Dodson said. “We’re not bad.”

One lick of a cone at a time, police in this hometown are making a difference.

“One of the missions that we’re trying to accomplish is to build that trust within the community and this is obviously the building block to it,” Community Outreach Officer Sgt. Emily Hite said. “We’re trying to engage these kids, show them that hey we’re here to support you, we’re here to keep you safe.”

You can catch the Ice Cream Patrol at least three more times this summer as the police continue to connect with the community. Locations will be available soon.

The ice cream is free and paid for as part of the department’s budget focused on community outreach.

