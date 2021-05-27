Advertisement

Radford City Police launch ‘Ice Cream Patrol’

By Jen Cardone
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Police handed out tasty treats on their first Ice Cream Patrol Wednesday night, looking to meet kids and their families around Rustic Village.

As part of Ice Cream Patrol, Nana’s Sweet Treats stays parked, as police officers mingle with the children.

“One of the ways that you build that trust is positive engagement before the crisis happens,” Chief Jeff Dodson said. “It all boils down to trust. You’ve gotta have the community’s trust to gain the public’s confidence and police legitimacy.”

Which is why they start early, finding different ways to connect, showing kids they’re people just like them.

Chris Quesenberry and his kids biked from their home to meet the officers.

“You can’t argue with free ice cream. We also like to get out and see the local officers as much as we can,” Quesenberry said. “I think it’s important to come out and see it for yourself, meet the folks for yourself and not take what you might hear on the news for granted and see what you see.”

Police said they want to meet the kids while they’re young.

“We want them to know that we’re here to help them, we’re here to serve,” Dodson said. “We’re not bad.”

One lick of a cone at a time, police in this hometown are making a difference.

“One of the missions that we’re trying to accomplish is to build that trust within the community and this is obviously the building block to it,” Community Outreach Officer Sgt. Emily Hite said. “We’re trying to engage these kids, show them that hey we’re here to support you, we’re here to keep you safe.”

You can catch the Ice Cream Patrol at least three more times this summer as the police continue to connect with the community. Locations will be available soon.

The ice cream is free and paid for as part of the department’s budget focused on community outreach.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wythe Co. officials recover body from Rural Retreat Lake
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
John Warner dies; former GOP senator was military expert
Widespread rain chances arrive in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Active weather pattern continues
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

Fewer COVID hospitalizations in VA Thursday
Martinsville Town Reversion
Martinsville and Henry County leaders vote to approve basic terms of reversion
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 27, 2021
Sheriff's Office Summer Skills Camp
Sheriff's Office Summer Skills Camp
Ice Cream Patrol
Ice Cream Patrol