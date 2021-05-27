Advertisement

Radford City Sheriff’s Office launches ‘summer skills camp’

By Jen Cardone
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Sheriff’s Office is launching a summer skills camp before kids go back to school this fall.

It’s something the sheriff has wanted to do for over a decade – helping teach kids about the outdoors, home and auto and being a first responder.

“The thought was for kids to be exposed to things that they normally don’t get at school or in their recreation sports,” Sheriff Mark Armentrout said. “It’s to expose them to things that will help them in life and succeed in things that they normally wouldn’t do in the education setting.”

It’s a three-day summer camp starting on Aug. 13 at Bisset Park, completely free and open to all Radford children.

“We actually want them to feel like, ‘hey they’re here for us, they relate to us, they’re doing this for us,’ so I feel like that’s a vital part and that’s kind of underlying what we’re trying to push,” Deputy Robert Thacker said. “We’re here for you.”

Planned Activities:

The Outdoors: Archery, Fishing, Camping, Hiking

Home and Auto: Hand tool use and general automobile care and knowledge

Fire and Rescue: Safe fire practices, campfire building and extinguishing

Law Enforcement: Traffic stop simulation, 911 and dispatch, law enforcement scenarios

Obstacle Course: One like what local law enforcement agencies use

Kids will be able to get food, drinks, shirts, goodie bags and competition certificates all for free. Prizes will be awarded to winners of day three’s Survivor-style games.

You can register your kids and learn more about the camp here.

