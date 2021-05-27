Advertisement

Roanoke volunteers place flags on veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day

By Pete DeLuca
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ahead of Memorial Day, volunteers in Roanoke are working to celebrate the lives of deceased veterans, marking their graves with American flags.

Members of VFW Post 1264 and Good Samaritan Hospice placed the flags at Evergreen Burial Park Thursday morning.

Cemetery President Donald Wilson estimates 4,000 flags now adorn the graves of veterans.

According to Wilson, former servicemen and women from every war dating back to the Civil War are buried at Evergreen.

“The remembrance of the veterans, those who gave their lives, that have served their country, means so much to us to the freedoms that we enjoy, and we’re just blessed and honored to have the VFW and others look out after us and want to remember those veterans and not forget about their sacrifice,” said Wilson.

Saturday, the cemetery will host a walking tour where people can learn more about notable veterans from the area.

That gets underway at 10 a.m. at the cemetery’s main flagpole.

