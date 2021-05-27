Advertisement

University of Lynchburg opens clothes closet to offer free interview attire

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at the University of Lynchburg have a new clothing resource.

The university now has a space called Suit Yourself.

The room holds interview attire such as jackets, dress shirts and shoes.

Students needing the attire can pick what they want and keep it for free.

“Over the years, it’s been increasingly difficult for students to have the right attire and they don’t know what the right attire is, so, the clothing closet, Suit Yourself, really helps us get that accomplished,” said Jimmy Roux, professor of communication studies.

In case you have clothing in good condition you’d like to give, the university accepts donations.

