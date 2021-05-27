Advertisement

Virginia COVID restrictions end Friday

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia will ease all COVID-related distancing and capacity restrictions Friday, May 28, two weeks earlier than planned.

This comes two weeks after Virginia’s mask mandate ended.

The updates to Virginia’s policy are reflected in amendments to Executive Order Seventy-Two and become effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 28.

Click here to read the new order.

Northam says Virginia is able to take these steps as a result of increasing vaccination rates, dramatically declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rate, and revised federal guidelines.

