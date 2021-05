Virginia roads expected to be busy this Memorial Day weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Travel has rebounded following a dip in traffic counts last year as a result in the pandemic.

Once again, Memorial Day weekend is expected to be a busy one for Virginia roads.

VDOT will be lifting most of their work zone restrictions starting Friday at noon through Tuesday at noon to keep traffic moving.

But with so many people expected to be on those roads this weekend, VDOT says to prepare for some congestion, keep speed down and ditch the distractions.

“It can be tempting to try to increase that speed a little bit and really focused on the destination rather than the journey, so we’re just asking folks to make sure they give 100% focus to the task at hand and that is driving,” Spokesperson for VDOT, Ken Slack said.

He adds that it’s also a good idea to check your car’s fluids before you leave to make sure your car doesn’t overheat and leave you stranded on the side of the road.

“Folks have gone through colder months and may not have checked their coolant for awhile, and if there is congestion and if you’re stopped in traffic for any reason, it can be very easy to reheat, especially on warm days,” Slack said.

VDOT’s Safety Service Patrol and interstate monitors will be keeping an eye on traffic to make sure things are running smoothly.

The new Towing and Recovery Incentive Program should help cut down the time drivers sit in traffic, if a crash does happen.

“We have new agreements in place with private towing companies, who have really stepped up their game with the type of equipment and training and safety measure they bring to places,” Slack said.

VDOT has a travel trends map on it website that you can check before heading out to see where traffic has been busiest in previous years.

Virginia State Police also sent a press release Thursday, reminding motorists to be patient and alert for added congestion.

Beginning Friday, May 28, 2021, VSP will join law enforcement around the country for Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.

The 2021 Memorial Day statistical counting period begins at 12:01 a.m. on May 28 and continues through midnight Monday, May 31, 2021. All available state police troopers and supervisors will be on patrol through the holiday weekend to help keep traffic moving safely and responsibly.

