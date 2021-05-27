Wet weather returns for the end of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated storms this afternoon

Highs climb well into the 80s

Cooler, unsettled Memorial Day weekend

THURSDAY

Today, the heat will crank up once again bringing highs back into the 80s to near 90. Isolated severe storms will again be possible, mostly south of 460. Severe weather appears to be a bit less likely this afternoon.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY

We’ll finally get a decent chance of a soaking rain by Friday as a low pressure system moves east into our region. There is an increasing chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon. The main threat with any storms would be heavy rainfall, strong gusty wind and also some pockets of hail.

We have a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms on Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

This will be followed by cooler weather (60s & 70s) for Memorial Day weekend. We’ll have a better idea on timing and placement of rainfall, but the wettest timeframe appears to be late Friday into early Saturday. Based on model trends, everyone should get rain with this setup.

Rain showers and storms are likely Friday into Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

Sunday and Memorial Day (Monday) are trending a bit drier and cooler with highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY - MONDAY

High pressure will filter in behind the front Sunday and Monday allowing for more settled weather, but much cooler temperatures for the rest of the holiday weekend. Afternoon highs will likely be in the 70s for many areas and 60s in the mountains. Shower chances should also be much lower for Sunday and Monday.

We look unsettled through Sunday followed by much more sunshine Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

