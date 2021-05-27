Advertisement

Your input is wanted for the Middle James River Vision Plan

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 27, 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials in central Virginia need your input on the future of the James River.

Leaders are asking for the public’s opinion on how to expand interaction with the river.

You can choose what to prioritize, like trails, green spaces or water recreation.

They say its features are a big factor for drawing people to the area.

“So highlighting and taking advantage of those natural resources all we can is the smart thing to do,” said Rachel Frischeisen with the City of Lynchburg.

A vision plan will be presented in the fall after receiving input this summer.

Share your thoughts here. You can learn more about the plan here.

