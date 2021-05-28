Advertisement

18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe

TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - An 18-year-old who has been missing from Chattanooga since 2019 was found in Alabama, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.

Daphne Westbrook was added to the TBI Missing Children website in Oct. 2019 after she did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John Westbrook.

In early March 2020, TBI officials reported Westbrook and her non-custodial father were believed to be in Florida or New Mexico.

John Westbrook is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. TBI officials did not comment on whether John Westbrook was located or taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden and Governor Northam speak in Alexandria, Virginia on the day COVID...
President Biden, Governor Northam speak as Virginia drops COVID restrictions
Showers and storms develop during the afternoon.
Memorial Day weekend system to bring storms Friday
Ronnie Marshall Photo
Murder charges filed in Virginia killing of married couple
Martinsville City Council has been discussing reversion during closed sessions.
More than 500 Martinsville city employees will lose jobs to reversion
Teen taken to Roanoke hospital with gunshot wound

Latest News

The Firefighter Family Path 2021
The Firefighter Family Path 2021
Free Seats
Free Seats
McClellan Candidate
McClellan Candidate
Jennifer McClellan says she has the experience, effectiveness and fresh ideas Virginians are...
McClellan cites experience, effectiveness in run for Governor
The greatest rain chances Saturday will be late in the afternoon and into the evening.
May 28 - Holiday weekend forecast