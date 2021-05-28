Campbell Co. authorities searching for woman wanted on fire charges

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Authorities in Campbell County are searching for a woman wanted on charges relating to a recent house fire.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding 29-year-old Marqutez Octavia Fisher, of Lynchburg. Fisher is described as a Black woman, standing about 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Fisher is wanted on charges of burning an occupied dwelling in relation to a fire that took place earlier in May. She was last reported seen in the 700 block of Federal Street in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Communications Center at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can enter a tip online here.

