Christiansburg’s first brewery opens its doors downtown

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the heart of the New River Valley, a brand-new brewery is opening its doors as COVID restrictions are easing up.

Christiansburg’s first brewery opened its doors to the public Thursday, and the Iron Tree Brewing Company owners say the community turnout shattered its expectations.

The brewery started as a vision nearly two and a half years ago by three Virginia Tech grads who fell in love with the area and never wanted to leave.

Everything designed inside was built by hand. On the menu you can find nine beers and one seltzer with a few non-alcoholic options.

“We just want a laid-back atmosphere where people can come have a conversation with some friends, maybe play some board games, just a gathering spot for the community to really build a downtown vi be in Christiansburg,” co-owner Stephen Peter said.

The brewery got special permission for the Sam’s Hot Dog Stand food truck to set up stop. The owners are hopeful to get a long-term option.

