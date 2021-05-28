Advertisement

Covington celebrates successful “Pothole Blitz”

Covington city workers repair a pothole.
Covington city workers repair a pothole.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at public works in Covington are celebrating a victory over potholes.

Answering calls from citizens as well as regular repair work, they filled around 187 potholes. They also repaired eight berms, using over 25 tons of hot road repair mix.

”It’s critical to our highway maintenance program here in the city,” said Allen Dressler, the Director of Public Works. “And I’m just, we’re just proud to have guys that do the job that they do. We have a public works crew that are just second to none.”

It was the first year for the week-long drive.

