Dr Pepper Park seeing high number of concert-goers

Dr Pepper Park is located in Roanoke behind South 16 at the Bridges Apartments.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr Pepper Park, an outdoor concert venue in Roanoke, has been bringing back big name artists now that more people are vaccinated and venturing out.

Friday night, May 28th, Eaglemania, an Eagles Tribute Band, will be performing. Saturday, May 29th, tickets are still available to see country singer Kip Moore perform on the Dr Pepper Park stage. A couple of weeks ago, Dr Pepper Park’s President, Waynette Anderson, said there was a large turnout for country music star Jamey Johnson.

All events are rain or shine, and you can either bring a blanket or chair for the performance or rent a chair at the park.

“We’re really seeing higher ticket sales than we generally average before an event, and I think that’s just because people are so excited to get back out and not take advantage of all this live music Roanoke Valley has to offer,” Anderson said.

Dr Pepper also just renewed their naming rights contract for another 5 years, strengthening their relationship with Roanoke.

