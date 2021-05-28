Effects of COVID-19 pet boom lingers; veterinarians adjust to large workload

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The effects of the COVID-19 pet boom linger.

Veterinarians report seeing an uptick in patients and say they’ve been adapting, but things are still very busy.

“I think at the beginning, everyone sort of froze and there was a little lull everywhere. But really, a few months into it--- things really started to actually pick up for us,” said Dr. Alexandru Pop, a veterinarian and owner of Appalachian Veterinary Services.

About 12.6 million U.S. households got new pets last year after the pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to a study by the American Pet Products Association.

Now, vets are working to keep up with this demand, all while figuring out how to get back to normal.

Dr. Pop says work has picked up a lot at Appalachian Veterinary Services.

He says like many medical professions--- the pandemic has changed almost everything.

“Definitely an increase in workload. I wouldn’t say that there is as much of a backlog that we’re catching up on, but we definitely saw an uptick in people bringing things in,” said Dr. Pop.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, veterinary positions are anticipated to grow 16% by 2029, nearly four times the average of most other occupations.

“I think it has had an impact on us; we’ve really had to adapt to how we communicate things and sort of just how we treat people situations,” said Dr. Pop.

He’s noticed as some people continue to work from home, and spent more time with their pets, they’ve had more opportunities to notice issues otherwise many have gone untreated.

“You know, if the dog is at home, coughing, and you’re at home all day. It’s a little bit different than if you’re at work all day and your dog’s at home coughing because you don’t know,” said Dr. Pop.

Pop says this is good--- more people bringing in pets for earlier treatment. However, it means they’ve had to adapt by streamlining many of their practices.

“We try to be as progressive as we can as far as doing online forums and online, you know curbside check-ins and things like that. And it’s really to help convenience the owners too,” said Dr. Pop.

He says his office has had to work with neighboring vets whenever they become overloaded, but he is grateful to have them around to lean on when times get rough.

“Things happened too—when someone else is overwhelmed you know they can come here – so it is just all working together, because at the end of the day we are here to help the pet and help the pet parents,” said Dr. Pop.

