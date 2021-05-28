Advertisement

Josie takes on therapy dog role at Virginia Tech

Josie has arrived to serve and help comfort both students and the New River Valley community as...
Josie has arrived to serve and help comfort both students and the New River Valley community as needed.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new helping paw on Virginia Tech’s campus.

Josie has arrived to serve and help comfort both students and the New River Valley community as needed.

She is two-and-a-half years old and just joined the team. Her handler, Rami Steinruck, said she likes being outside, is very active and can be a couch potato when she’s tired at the end of the day.

Josie is here to replace the beloved therapy dog Moose who passed away last year from cancer.

“We’ll certainly never have another Moose,” Steinruck said. “He was one of a kind and made a huge mark on the community here. I think the biggest testament to his legacy is now we have three therapy dogs who can serve our campus. Maybe it takes three dogs to fill those shoes.”

The therapy dogs offer warmth and comfort during difficult times, are present in therapy sessions and are always there to lend a paw or hug. Josie is ready to be part of the trio, joining Derek and Wagner.

A scholarship fund has been created in Moose’s honor. You can learn more about it here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia COVID restrictions end Friday
Showers and storms develop during the afternoon.
Memorial Day weekend system to bring storms Friday
Teen taken to Roanoke hospital with gunshot wound
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Ronnie Marshall Photo
Murder charges filed in Virginia killing of married couple

Latest News

The brewery started as a vision nearly two and a half years ago by three Virginia Tech grads...
Christiansburg’s first brewery opens its doors downtown
Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe says he has a record of success, a bold vision and the...
McAuliffe running on record, as he seeks second term as Governor
Firefighter Proposes to Girlfriend
Firefighter Proposes to Girlfriend
Memorial Weekend Travel
Memorial Weekend Travel