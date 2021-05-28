Josie takes on therapy dog role at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new helping paw on Virginia Tech’s campus.

Josie has arrived to serve and help comfort both students and the New River Valley community as needed.

She is two-and-a-half years old and just joined the team. Her handler, Rami Steinruck, said she likes being outside, is very active and can be a couch potato when she’s tired at the end of the day.

Josie is here to replace the beloved therapy dog Moose who passed away last year from cancer.

“We’ll certainly never have another Moose,” Steinruck said. “He was one of a kind and made a huge mark on the community here. I think the biggest testament to his legacy is now we have three therapy dogs who can serve our campus. Maybe it takes three dogs to fill those shoes.”

The therapy dogs offer warmth and comfort during difficult times, are present in therapy sessions and are always there to lend a paw or hug. Josie is ready to be part of the trio, joining Derek and Wagner.

A scholarship fund has been created in Moose’s honor. You can learn more about it here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.