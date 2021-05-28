Advertisement

Local businesses adjust to lifted COVID restrictions

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After over a year of social distancing, floor markers and face masks, local restaurants, salons, and clothing shops have the official green light to get back to normal.

The state of Virginia eased all COVID-related distancing and capacity restrictions Friday, May 28, two weeks earlier than planned.

This comes two weeks after Virginia’s mask mandate ended.

However, it’s not exactly business as usual, and the “new normal” isn’t subscribed to by every customer just yet.

The owner of On The Edge Salon in Roanoke tells WDBJ7 her business is following the Governor’s current orders and CDC guidelines, while also trying to keep employees and guests comfortable.

A line that is sometimes thin to walk.

The updates to Virginia’s policy are reflected in amendments to Executive Order Seventy-Two and became effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 28.

Click here to read the new order.

