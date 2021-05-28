Local ice cream sandwich store expands for second time this year; credits wages, culture for growth

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jordan Nickerson and others with Rookie’s start their day Friday with grand opening work.

The popular ice cream sandwich store has now opened a Smith Mountain Lake location, marking their second expansion this spring.

Just last month they made their first expansion in Roanoke.

“We built a really strong foundation fiscally over the last few years, we built a really strong foundation culturally with our team over the last few years, so this was the year to kind of accentuate that and see if we can get to the next level by expanding,” said Nickerson, owner.

Despite a time in which others are struggling, the shop has found a way to grow.

Nickerson says an investment in his own crew has helped combat one common issue - staffing.

“When we started in 2017, this was our mission to create the best part-time job possible and so dating back to 2017 we wanted to challenge the status quo of the wage gap of seeing what minimum was and what we could an entry-level person,” said Nickerson.

They say that wage has helped attract new talent as needed through the pandemic.

Nickerson says they’ll put out a call for help and get responses fast.

“Now we’ve been able to capitalize when we’re ready to expand and we need 10 new people, we put out the word to our team or on Instagram or Facebook and we’re flooded with applications, which is really great,” said Nickerson.

He also says a people-oriented culture has helped drive their success.

He says creating a great customer environment along with flexible working environment helps retain business and employees.

“Honoring someone’s schedule I think as a part-time job, typically you have lives and work-life balance, so we allow people to work when they want,” said Nickerson.

The new spot will have a scaled-down menu compared to the other stores.

The location will also be seasonal as its tables remain open through Labor Day.

