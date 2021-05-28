McClellan cites experience, effectiveness in run for Governor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jennifer McClellan says she got involved in politics “to help people and solve problems.”

And when she visited Roanoke recently, one of the Democrats who turned out to hear her speak asked how she would address gun violence as Virginia Governor.

One approach that would help, McClellan said, is for the state to invest more in community organizations working to address underlying issues.

“We can pass all of the gun control laws that we want,” McClellan said, “but if we don’t address the underlying causes of gun violence, those laws are only going to get you so far.”

“I come from a proud tradition of public service, a family of educators and community leaders,” McClellan said in a video announcing her campaign. “And I have served my community most of my life, as a community leader, a leader in the Democratic Party, and over 14 years in the General Assembly.”

And with Virginia at a crossroads, McClellan said it’s time for a new generation of leadership.

“We’ve been in the field since February, knocking on doors, making phone calls, talking to voters ,” McClellan said. “And they want something new.

In an interview with WDBJ7, McClellan said she has the experience and the fresh ideas that set her apart from other candidates who are running for Governor.

“I’ve got more state government experience than all of my opponents combined, but I’ve kept my finger on the pulse of communities all across Virginia, because I show up and I listen to solve problems,” McClellan said. “And that’s exactly what I’m going to do as Governor.”

With early voting under way, Virginians are already making their decision on who should lead the Democratic ticket in November. And more will head to the polls on Tuesday June 8th.

