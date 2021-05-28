Advertisement

National D-Day Memorial to show virtual ceremony on Memorial Day

The National D-Day Memorial
The National D-Day Memorial
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial will hold a virtual ceremony Monday.

A video tribute will premiere Monday to honor the Memorial Day holiday.

You can also visit the site to see the video played throughout the day. Admission will be free from 10 a.m. to noon.

This year’s video will focus on the lives of two men just identified from the D-Day invasion.

“A big component of this year’s virtual ceremony is going to be telling the story of Nye Moses and Clarence Tolle, who died on June 6, 1944,” said Angela Lynch, associate director of marketing.

To watch the video online you can visit their Facebook page at 11 a.m.

