Animal wardens: Leave “abandoned” fawns alone

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police and animal wardens are urging you to leave “abandoned” fawns alone.

Animal Wardens have received several recent calls about “abandoned” fawns, according to police, who remind you that “does leave fawns in safe spots during the day. Their mothers will come back to them.”

If you notice a fawn that has been in the same spot for a day or two and appears to be in distress, you’re urged to call the Department of Wildlife Resources at 1-855-571-9003.

Remember: Does leave fawns in safe spots during the day. Their mothers will come back to them. #RPDAnimalWardens took these pictures of fawns in Roanoke.



We know they're cute. But they're better off left alone! pic.twitter.com/fZMYL2VLy6 — Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) May 28, 2021

